InsiderGaming, through the signature of the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, has shared a new report dedicated to Assassin’s Creed . According to reports, Ubisoft is currently working on ben 11 chapters of the saga : some of these are known in an official way, while others are only a rumor. Precisely the games provided by Ubisoft would be:

Is Ubisoft betting everything on Assassin’s Creed?

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red

The list, as mentioned, shows a series of games already confirmed, but also some unofficial names. An example is Assassin’s Creed Codename Nebula, which would be in development by the Ubisoft Sofia team (co-developers of Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation and Assassin’s Creed Rogue): according to what is indicated by the source, it would be a game with three settings, namely India, the Aztec Empire and the Mediterranean. They’re places quite far from each other, so it will be interesting to see how they relate to each other.

Ubisoft Chengdu would have proposed instead Assassin’s Creed Codename Raid, a free to play four-player cooperative PvE. It seems that the characters that we will be able to control will come from previous games and will therefore all be already known.

Ubisoft Annecy, known for having created multiplayer portions of various chapters of Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell as well as having co-developed The Division 2, would instead have proposed Assassin’s Creed Codename Echoesdescribed as a multiplayer game using Ubisoft Scalar technology (cloud-based, which is supposed to enhance games with increased computational power).

Regarding Assassin’s Creed Codename Red: We know that Ubisoft wants to avoid the “cultural tourism” accusations.

However, we always remember that we are talking about leak and not official information: Further Assassin’s Creed games are still in the prototype stage, also, so it’s possible they’ll be canceled before finishing development.