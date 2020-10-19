Abdelhakim Sefrioui, 61, is a Franco-Moroccan Islamist activist. He became known for his virulence during pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist protests. A 1:15 p.m. team had followed him ten years ago in the Paris region. At the head of a small group that he had created, he led a sling against an imam that he considered too conciliatory with the authorities and other religions, explains the 19/20 edition of Sunday, October 18.

File S and subject of multiple complaints

It is he who, on Thursday October 8, accompanies the father of a pupil to a meeting with the principal of the college of Bois d’Aulne, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), where Samuel Paty taught. It is again he who publishes a video in which he demands the dismissal of the professor, because he showed his students caricatures of Muhammad, as part of a course on freedom of expression. A course for which he was assassinated on Friday, October 16 by a young man of 18. File S and the subject of multiple complaints for fifteen years, Abdelhakim Sefrioui has never been convicted.