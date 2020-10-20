With the assassination of Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher killed for teaching freedom of expression on Friday October 16, the whole school is in mourning. “I am devastated to see how much we have taken a new step in barbarism, with an even more frontal attack than usual against our education system and the freedom to teach “, laments Christophe Barrand, former principal and author of “Monsieur le principal”, in the 23 Hours of franceinfo newspaper, Monday, October 19.

“I think we have to try to bring a message of hope. Faced with this frontal attack, we must organize a general mobilization of the entire education system. It is absolutely necessary to get out of the ghettoization of a certain number of establishments, because these phenomena of radicalization take place only on soil in which young people and families feel abandoned “, adds Christophe Barrand.