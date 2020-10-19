On the facade of the town hall of Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), the face of Samuel Paty recalls the drama. The professor died beheaded on Friday October 16 in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). At the entrance, a book collects condolences and tributes from passers-by. “I am very moved, because this man died because of his freedom of expression, his freedom to teach “, says a woman.

At the faculty of Lille (North), the history course for first-year students turned into a tribute, with a minute of silence; the opportunity, too, to defend a profession touched to the heart. “You don’t kill someone because they teach, whatever they teach“, declared Gabriel Galvez-Behar, dean of the Faculty of Humanities of Lille. As of Sunday October 18, tens of thousands of people mobilized across the country to pay homage to the professor of history, as in Bordeaux (Gironde ), on the banks of the Garonne, in Lyon (Rhône), and in the heart of Paris, on the Place de la République