Student of the college of Bois d’Aulne in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) Pope Byram expressed his emotion and his incomprehension after the murder of Samuel Paty, professor of history and geography. He had shown caricatures of Muhammad during a course on freedom of expression.

“Expressing yourself, being able to show caricatures, that’s France”, said Pope Byram, 12, on Monday October 19 at the microphone of France Inter. The young teenager was moved by his maturity after the broadcast of a video shot and broadcast on Saturday by freelance journalist Clément Lanot in front of the college of Bois d’Aulne in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, theestablishment in Yvelines where Samuel Paty, professor of history and geography beheaded by an Islamist terrorist on Friday, taught. “I’m not sure why it moved me so much. It’s my college, it must have been very violent, he must have suffered and it made my heart ache”, says the young man, “he didn’t even know it was his last day himself.”

In this video viewed and shared thousands of times throughout the weekend, Pope Byram defends freedom of expression and shares his sadness and incomprehension after the professor’s assassination. “It’s a class, it’s done with respect. He didn’t criticize a religion either. On the contrary, he even suggested that some students go out. Besides, nothing forced him to say that. , he could very well have done his lesson like that “, he defends today. He pursues : “If ever there is one thing that is prohibited, as it goes, there are more and more things that will be prohibited and at some point, we won’t be able to do anything.”.

The young man, child of public assistance, came with his tutor to the studio of France Inter, declares himself without religion. A position that he considers difficult to assume in his college. “Some people are going to upset them a lot”, he regrets. “There are those who told me that I was nothing, others who told me that I was lying to myself”, says Pope Byram, who is worried about the virulence and the permanent presence of debates around questions of religion in his establishment.

What I understand is that we are necessarily obliged to have a religion and that if we do not have a religion, we are despised. Pape Byram, student at Bois-d’Aulne college, Conflans-Saint-Honorineto franceinfo

He dreads going back to college after the All Saints holidays, now that he has become one of the faces of the freedom of expression claimed. “By talking about what happened in the playground, I can have problems”, he worries, “Some students might say to me, ‘But who told you that, to cause problems?'”. He also fears the external threat, “that there is another problem like that”, “that there is an attack or that there are terrorists coming”.