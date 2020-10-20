Several days after the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), a tribute will be paid on Wednesday October 21 at the Sorbonne in Paris. “An extremely symbolic place“, notes the journalist Guillaume Daret, live from the Sorbonne for France 3. And to develop:”The Sorbonne as a symbol of the spirit of the Enlightenment, of education and of the cultural influence of France. A choice made in agreement with the family of the deceased, specifies the Élysée.“

As a reminder, President Emmanuel Macron received Monday, October 19 the relatives of Samuel Paty. “Tomorrow, alongside the Head of State, there will of course be the Prime Minister, members of the government or even in particular the presidents of the two assemblies.“, explains Guillaume Daret who reports that at the heart of Emmanuel Macron’s speech, we will find the values ​​of the school and of the Republic. Samuel Paty will be decorated posthumously with the Legion of Honor and the Academic Palms. L The tribute should begin around 7 pm Health crisis requires, the number of people who can attend will however be limited.

