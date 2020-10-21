“We are at war, we must accept that there may be attacks,” said the Minister of the Interior Tuesday evening, on BFMTV.

“The attacks are carried out in an unpredictable way”, he admitted. Asked about the risk of a new attack in France, four days after the assassination of Samuel Paty, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, said Tuesday, October 20 on BFMTV, than “the question is not whether there will be an attack, but when”.

The Minister of the Interior was the guest of the program “Face à BFM”, devoted to the savage assassination of the professor of history and geography, near his college in Conflans Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). Gérald Darmanin was questioned on the hypothesis according to which the trial of the attacks of January 2015, which is currently being held in Paris, would have revived the risk of an attack.

“Nothing would have been worse than not having this trial”he said answered. The latter recalled that the attack with the chopper three weeks ago, in front of the former premises of Charlie hebdo in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, had been committed by a Pakistani who was not known to the services.

The Minister suggested that we were at “the 4th generation” of “Islamist terrorists”, after Khaled Kelkal in 1995, “the Twin Towers attack” in 2001, the attacks of 2015 and “here we are at the first of a new series”. On the assassination of Samuel Paty on Friday, Gérald Darmanin estimated that “for the first time”, “political Islam (had) led directly to an attack”.

“There, it is obviously an attack which is not remotely controlled from abroad”, he continued, adding: “Between terrorism and nothing, there is separatism”.

When we put Charlie Hebdo on trial, when we republish the cartoons (of Muhammad), yes, people don’t accept it (…). We are at war, we must accept that there may be attacks. Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interioron BFMTV

The minister underlined the increase in the resources allocated to the security forces since the start of the five-year term. A bill strengthening secularism and the fight against separatism must be examined on December 9 by the Council of Ministers.

Asked about the expulsion of radicalized foreigners and in particular those of Chechens, the minister announced that he had asked to meet his Russian counterpart “this week-end” to discuss this subject. This movement is not yet definitively stopped, he said. Samuel Paty’s assassin, Abdullakh Anzorov, was an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin.