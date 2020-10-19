Abdelhakim Sefrioui, a known figure of radical Islam, file S, was taken into police custody.

“I think that today the majority of Muslims do not listen to Abdelhakim Sefrioui’s message”, declared Monday, October 19 on franceinfo Yacine Hilmi, director of the Hozes association, which offers training for associative leaders, in particular imams, and which is at the initiative of the appeal of the imams of peace, a forum published this Monday on the Saphirnews site. Abdelhakim Sefrioui had accompanied the father of a student to a meeting with the principal of the college, to complain about Samuel Paty’s class where he had shown caricatures of Mohammed.

franceinfo: What to do with Abdelhakim Sefrioui, a public figure, who appears in various media, who proclaimed himself an imam but whom we have the impression that no one really knows what status he has?

Yacine Hilmi: He is a personality who is known for turmoil in different organizations. So, I think that today the majority of Muslims do not listen to his message. It is not heard, but it suffices for a disturbed minority or a radicalized minority to listen to its message, then this can have dramatic consequences. So the problem today is to have a structuring of imams, a structuring to prevent people from self-proclaiming themselves, like this gentleman who is apparently secretary of an association.

How to differentiate today an imam who preaches peace and an imam who preached messages of hatred?

Already, the first thing is to know what the training of this imam is. An imam who has years of theology, would he carry this hate speech? I doubt it, at least in France, because the first thing that we see with the different imams that we follow is that they are imams who respect the laws of the Republic. One of the most important things is to respect the laws and respect the values. So, in my opinion, the imams who call themselves imams and guides, it is they who are the problem. Today, there is no authority, a person who speaks a little Arabic and who knows a few suras of the Koran can call himself an imam.

Hassen Chalgoumi, imam of the Drancy mosque, expressed his anger this Monday afternoon, in front of the college of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. Do you share it?

Yes, indeed, we share it and that is why we asked imams from all over France, from all regions of France, to testify to this attachment to the Republic and at the same time, to the sacredness of life. Touching a teacher is a very important value for imams because they are also teachers, so they also teach their faithful and it was important to bring them together and to affirm this union with the community. national. These imams [signataires], they feel this responsibility because this attack was made in the name of Islam, in the name of the religion that they transmit in the name of the message that they carry. So, it was normal to be able to challenge and be able to condemn this terrorist act with force and determination and to have a thought for those close to Samuel Paty.