Renaud Muselier, the president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Renaud Muselier, President Les Républicains of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region and president of the Regions of France was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Assassination of Samuel Paty, immigration, curfew. .. He answers questions from Lorrain Sénéchal and Neila Latrous.

Decapitated teacher: “We are on the verge of civil war”

After the assassination of Samuel Paty, professor of history in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), Friday October 16, “we are on the verge of civil war in this story”, judge Renaud Muselier.

“If we are weak (…) in the face of Islamism, in the face of terrorism, we will reap the revolt of those who do not want to let it go. So we can have militias that are created, (…) citizens who arm themselves and no longer support the weakness of the State “, warned the president of the Paca region.

“Stop immigration” to “take into consideration those who are already there”

After the assassination of Samuel Paty by a young man of Chechen origin, Renaud Muselier believes that today, “We have a lot of immigrants with an integration that is not working.”

If there are too many people who arrive at the same time in the same neighborhoods and who are taken in by radicals, mechanically the Republic no longer does its work of absorption, of assimilation. Renaud Muselier to franceinfo

“We must stop immigration to take into account those who are already there and integrate them well”, believes the president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

Curfew: “For that to be respected, you have to have hope”

A curfew is now applied to 8 metropolises, as well as to Île-de-France to stem the coronavirus epidemic. “For that to be respected, you have to have hope”, considers Renaud Muselier.

“You don’t heal yourself if you don’t think you’re going to be healed. You don’t constrain yourself if you don’t think tomorrow will be better”, continues the President of the Regions of France, who believes that“you have to live with” the epidemic.

Find the entire “8h30 franceinfo” of Tuesday, October 20, 2020: