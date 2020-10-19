Among them, four college students, suspected of having “appointed” the history and geography teacher to the terrorist, “a priori against remuneration”.

The investigation is progressing. The executive launched, Monday, October 19, a series of operations targeting the Islamist movement, three days after the assassination of Samuel Paty, which gave rise to five new arrests, Franceinfo learned from a judicial source, confirming information from AFP.



Fifteen people, including four college students, are now in police custody and are being questioned by counterterrorism investigators who are seeking to establish whether the killer, an 18-year-old Chechen Russian killed by the police, benefited from complicity.

Among the five people newly arrested on Monday, there is a man who spontaneously claims to have been in contact with the terrorist on social networks several weeks ago, indicates the judicial source.

The other four people are college students who had already been heard as witnesses. In question, Samuel Paty was “designated” to the assailant, Abdoullakh Anzarov, “by one or more schoolchildren, a priori against remuneration”, according to a source familiar with the matter. Among the new detainees is also a man convicted of terrorism who declares “spontaneously having been in contact with the author some time before the events”, according to a judicial source. For the moment, each college student is blaming another.

Another schoolboy, who was one of the first 11 people already arrested, was released.

On the other hand, a close source told Franceinfo that the assailant’s digital objects are still being exploited, in particular to check if he was in direct contact with the student’s parent who called for the resignation of the professor and with the militant Islamist Abdelhakim Sefrioui. These two men, who spoke in videos posted on the Internet, are still in police custody.

Beheaded Friday near the college of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) where he taught, Samuel Paty was targeted, according to Gérald Darmanin, by a “fatwa” launched by a parent of a student and a preacher – both in custody – for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a course on freedom of expression.