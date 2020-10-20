In Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), in front of the Bois d’Aulne college, the ten imams present express the sorrow of the Muslim community in France. Monday October 19, iThey came to lay a wreath in front of the college where Samuel Paty taught, assassinated Friday, October 16 for showing caricatures of Muhammad to his students. They are bupset to be associated with an act they describe as barbaric. “We ask your forgiveness, because he was beheaded in the name of our religion. I ask forgiveness from his family, from all the people, we are not afraid, we must not be afraid, we must not give in to fear“, confides, very moved, Hassen Chalghoumi, president of the conference of imams of France.

“The life of a teaching man should not be taken. If you say it’s Islam, me, today I’m not a muslim“says Kemadou Gassama, imam in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. Muslims are tired of being associated with extremists. For the rector of the mosque of Paris, Chems-Eddine Hafiz, received Monday, October 19 at the Elysee, the imams must get involved to fight the Islamist ideology. Like him, other representatives of the Muslim faith recalled the importance of satire and said they were in favor of the establishment of a charter of secularism.

