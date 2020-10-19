Abdelhakim Sefrioui, 61 years old, is a Franco-Moroccan Islamist activist. On Thursday October 8, he accompanies the father of a student to a meeting with the principal of the college in Bois d’Aulne. Later, he published a video demanding the dismissal of Professor Samuel Paty, assassinated on Friday October 16 in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines).

He may be listed S and have been the subject of several complaints for 15 years, he has never been convicted for his activist actions. A few days before the attack on Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, the intelligence services note that it appears in the controversy between some parents of students and Samuel Paty, the teacher who died beheaded for showing caricatures of Muhammad to his students. The service note, entitled “Incident related to the principles of secularism at the college in Bois d’Aulne“, concluded: “communication between the management of the establishment and the families made it possible to ease tensions“. The man was not worried.”He was not the bearer of direct threats, […] if that had been the case, the intelligence services would have taken his case to court and would have immediately arrested him“, ensures Laurent Nunez, national coordinator of intelligence and the fight against terrorism. Sunday October 18, Abdelhakim Sefrioui was always in custody in the premises of the anti-terrorist police.

The JT

The other subjects of the news