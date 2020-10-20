A cell psychology was set up at the Bois d’Aulne college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) to accommodate college students still in shock after the assassination of Professor Samuel Paty, who occurred Friday, October 16. “In the words of the college employees we met today, the psychological unit set up within the establishment has not been empty since this weekend.“, reports the journalist Ignacio Bornacin, on site for the 20 Hours of Monday, October 19.

“Many children come with their parents to try to put words to these images they have seen of their murdered teacher, and which still haunt their minds“, continues the journalist. The beginning of the holidays of All Saints also allows”to try to move on“, according to the parents of the pupils. A white march will havegod Tuesday October 20 au departure from the Bois d’Aulne college, before a national tribute to Samuel Paty on Wednesday October 21 in the courtyard of the Sorbonne University in Paris.

