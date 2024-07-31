The head of the political bureau of the Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyehwas killed in Tehran in an attack attributed to Israel, but which authorities have not confirmed.

In the face of death, Russia, Iran and the Palestinian group spoke outThey condemned, rejected and pointed out that there will be reprisals for the murder of the leader.

Ismail Haniyeh was on an official visit to Tehran to attend the inauguration of the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The assassination occurred at around 2:00 a.m. local time (22:30 GMT on Tuesday), according to Iranian official agencies, after a projectile hit his residence in the Persian capital.

Hamas speaks out: ‘It will not go unpunished’

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Wednesday blamed Israel for the assassination of the head of the from his political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran and promised that his death “will not go unpunished.”

Hamas International Relations Office chief Musa Abu Marzuq condemned Haniyeh’s killing as a “cowardly act” and said it “will not go unanswered.”

Russia condemned the act

“We condemn “We strongly condemn the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, as a result of a missile attack on his residence in Tehran,” said Andrei Nastasin, a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, at a press conference.

The Russian diplomat stressed that “there is no doubt that the assassination of Haniyeh will have a very negative impact on the progress of indirect contacts between Hamas and Israel.”within the framework of which mutually acceptable conditions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip were agreed upon.”

Iran calls on the world to take “political, legal and punitive” measures against Israel

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on countries and international organizations to take “necessary political, legal and punitive measures” against Israel following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

“We hope that countries and international organizations will support the Palestinian people’s right to decide their destiny and their legitimate resistance against the occupation.hold the Israeli regime accountable in a serious and effective manner and take the necessary political, legal and punitive measures against this rogue regime,” the ministry said in a statement.

Who was Ismail Haniyeh?

Haniyeh became known to the world in 2006, when he became prime minister of a national unity government, led by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, after Hamas surprisingly won the 2006 legislative elections for the first time.

However, the experience was short-lived and the disagreements between the Islamists and the secular Fatah – led by Abbas – blew up the government. Abbas dismissed Haniyeh, Hamas took power by force in the Gaza Strip, its main stronghold, and expelled Fatah and the PA from the enclave, unleashing a fratricidal struggle with hundreds of deaths.

Despite the national fracture, Haniyeh has always defended the need to reconcile the armed struggle with the political role in order to gain legitimacy.maintained a fluid relationship with the leaders of other Palestinian factions and returned to join another brief national unity executive in 2014, formed after the harsh war that year in the Strip.

After having led Hamas inside the Strip, in May 2017 he was elected to replace Khalel Meshal as chairman of its political bureau, the group’s main executive body, a position he held primarily from Qatar, where he went into exile in 2019 and from where he expanded the movement’s diplomatic networks and its international presence.

Yahya Sinwar then replaced him as head of Hamas within the enclave, uniting the political and military branches and adopting a much more radical and belligerent stance, culminating in the October 7 attacks on Israeli soil, which left some 1,200 dead and 250 kidnapped, and of which he is considered the mastermind.

According to reports, Haniyeh was informed of the October 7 plans at an advanced stage of planning between Sinwar and the commander-in-chief of the al-Qassam Brigades. -Hamas’ military wing-, Mohamed Deif; while in recent months he led the group’s indirect negotiations with Israel for a ceasefire.

The main stumbling block to another truce agreement has been Sinwar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who raised the conditions whenever a deal was close, although Haniyeh always insisted that he would only agree to release the hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire.

