The United States is trying to emerge from the shock after the attack on former President Donald Trump during a campaign event on Saturday in Pennsylvania. Despite the scandalous – and sad – nature of the attack, the history of the United States has been marked by such events and various expressions of political violence that, according to various studies, have been growing for at least eight years.

According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), At least 15 presidents, presidents-elect or presidential candidates have been victims of attacks on their lives. Five of them – Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy – died after one of these attacks.

According to the CRS, 24 percent of all presidents who have ever occupied the White House have suffered some form of seizure. More alarmingly, five of the last nine presidents to sit in the Oval Office have been victims of such attacks: George W. Bush in 2005; Bill Clinton in 1994; Ronald Reagan in 1981; Gerald Ford in 1975; and now former President Trump.

Apart from Trump, the last of them to be injured in an attack was Ronald Reagan, who was attacked outside a hotel in Washington by John W. Hinckley Jr., a man who was later declared mentally ill and who spent 30 years locked up in a psychiatric institution.

These cases, of course, are the most notorious because they have involved presidents, former presidents and candidates. But there have been many others. In 2011, for example, Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot in the head during a political rally in Arizona.

And in 2017, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and congressional staff were injured at a baseball game when a gunman opened fire on attendees.

Political violence on the rise in the United States

For Republicans, it is their Democratic rivals who are fuelling the incendiary rhetoric against Trump that led to Saturday’s attack. Democrats instead accuse the former president of inciting hatred of migrants and minorities.

“For weeks, Democratic leaders have been stoking the ridiculous hysteria that a Trump re-election victory would be the end of democracy in the U.S. We have clearly seen far-left lunatics engage in violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must end,” Scalise said in a statement this weekend that ignored, for the moment, the fact that Trump’s assailant would be a Republican.

Likewise, according to FBI studies, Recent political violence is more attributed to far-right groups like those who led the storming of the Capitol in 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory. A day in which 5 people died and 174 police officers were injured.

Trump himself has been stirring up the base by suggesting that if he doesn’t win in November, there will be a “bloodbath” in the United States.

In fact, according to Gary LaFree, a criminal defense attorney at the University of Maryland, Political violence in the US has been increasing systematically since 2016, the very year Trump came to the White House.

According to LaFree, political violence in the United States peaked between the 1960s and mid-1970s. “In 1970 alone we were able to record 450 cases. From the 1980s onwards it fell, with some peaks in the 1990s including the bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people. But it began to rise in 2015 and I think that wave has not yet peaked,” says this expert.

According to a report by the Reuters agency, since January 2021 to date there have been more than 220 cases of political violence in the country in which at least 39 people have died. The incidents have ranged from fights between people, such as a brawl that took place last year in Florida between two men who were discussing Trump and his successes or failures as a businessman, to the deaths of five protesters in Portland, who were shot dead by a right-wing extremist.

Added to this is the violent attack on the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Threats and intimidation are also on the rise. A report by New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, released in January of this year, found that nearly 50 percent of state legislators and 20 percent of judicial officials have experienced some form of harassment in recent years.

According to analysts, Much of this latest surge in political violence is due to the enormous polarization that exists in the country, the exploitation of hatred as a political instrument and the normalization of this type of sentiment.

According to various polls, between 2000 and 2020, less than 10 percent of Americans agreed with the use of violence to achieve political goals. Since then, that number has more than doubled. A study published in June of this year by the Brookings Institute to measure the phenomenon put that figure at 23 percent.

This attack against Donald Trump is a direct consequence of the growing support for political violence in this country.

Another report from the University of California’s Violence Prevention Program said at least 14 percent believed the U.S. was headed toward civil war and another 8 percent were willing to take up arms.

“This attack on Donald Trump is a direct consequence of the growing support for political violence in this country. Political leaders from both parties and at all levels of government – ​​the president, the leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives, governors and mayors – must immediately condemn political violence from whatever side of politics it arises. Otherwise we are headed for an abyss,” said Bob Pape, a professor at the University of Chicago who just finished a report according to which 10 percent of Americans agree with using violence to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

The problem, says Robert Jones, president of the Institute for Policy Research, is that the assassination of Donald Trump, rather than provoking a moment of reflection and moderation, will probably do the opposite.

“The temperature, which was already high, is reaching feverish levels,” said Jones, who is among those fearing the worst in the U.S.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI – EL TIEMPO correspondent – Washington