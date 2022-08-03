The 2016 animated series based on the shonen manga of Yūsei Matsui, Assassination Classroomlanded on Netflix with Italian dubbing. Two seasons composed respectively of 22 and 25 episodes that tell the vicissitudes of the middle school Kunugigaokainvaded by a strange and seemingly invulnerable teacher that the students will end up calling Korosensei, which threatens to destroy the Earth. The boys’ mission will then become to be able to kill their new teacher to be able to save the planet.

The original manga was published in Italy by Panini Comics and is made up of 21 volumes.

In the Italian cast we find the following names:

Korosensei – Paolo De Santis

Tadaomi Karasuma – Patrizio Prata

Irina Jelavić – Gea Riva

Nagisa Shiota – Annalisa Longo

Kaede Kayano – Veronica Cuscusa

Karma Akabane – Federico Viola

Taiga Okajima – Jacopo Calatroni

Hinata Okano – Erica Laiolo

Manami Okuda – Giulia Bersani

Megu Kataoka – Katia Sorrentino

Yukiko Kanzaki – Laura Cherubelli

Masayoshi Kimura – Fabrizio Valezano

Hinano Kurahashi – Giulia Maniglio

Ryunosuke Chiba – Cristiano Paglionico

Yuzuki Fuwa – Giuliana Atepi

Sumire Hara – Jolanda Granato

Rinka Hayami – Ilaria Silvestri

Kirara Hazama – Chiara Preziosi

Hiroto Maehara – Simone Lupinacci

Kouki Mimura – Stefano Pozi

Takuya Muramatsu – Vito “Shade” Ventura

Rio Nakamura – Federica Simonelli

Sosuke Sugaya – Omar Maestroni

Tomohito Sugino – Andrea Rotolo

Kotaro Takebayashi – Loris Bondesan

Ryoma Terasaka – Alessandro Fattori

Touka Yada – Martina Tamburello

Taisei Yoshida – Davide Fumagalli

Ritsu – Martina Felli

Source: Netflix