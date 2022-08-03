The 2016 animated series based on the shonen manga of Yūsei Matsui, Assassination Classroomlanded on Netflix with Italian dubbing. Two seasons composed respectively of 22 and 25 episodes that tell the vicissitudes of the middle school Kunugigaokainvaded by a strange and seemingly invulnerable teacher that the students will end up calling Korosensei, which threatens to destroy the Earth. The boys’ mission will then become to be able to kill their new teacher to be able to save the planet.
The original manga was published in Italy by Panini Comics and is made up of 21 volumes.
In the Italian cast we find the following names:
Korosensei – Paolo De Santis
Tadaomi Karasuma – Patrizio Prata
Irina Jelavić – Gea Riva
Nagisa Shiota – Annalisa Longo
Kaede Kayano – Veronica Cuscusa
Karma Akabane – Federico Viola
Taiga Okajima – Jacopo Calatroni
Hinata Okano – Erica Laiolo
Manami Okuda – Giulia Bersani
Megu Kataoka – Katia Sorrentino
Yukiko Kanzaki – Laura Cherubelli
Masayoshi Kimura – Fabrizio Valezano
Hinano Kurahashi – Giulia Maniglio
Ryunosuke Chiba – Cristiano Paglionico
Yuzuki Fuwa – Giuliana Atepi
Sumire Hara – Jolanda Granato
Rinka Hayami – Ilaria Silvestri
Kirara Hazama – Chiara Preziosi
Hiroto Maehara – Simone Lupinacci
Kouki Mimura – Stefano Pozi
Takuya Muramatsu – Vito “Shade” Ventura
Rio Nakamura – Federica Simonelli
Sosuke Sugaya – Omar Maestroni
Tomohito Sugino – Andrea Rotolo
Kotaro Takebayashi – Loris Bondesan
Ryoma Terasaka – Alessandro Fattori
Touka Yada – Martina Tamburello
Taisei Yoshida – Davide Fumagalli
Ritsu – Martina Felli
(courtesy of AntonioGenna.net)
Source: Netflix
