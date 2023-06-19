Assassination Attempts | The New York Times: The Russians tried to kill a defector in the United States

An assassination attempt in 2020 led, among other things, to the expulsion of intelligence officers from both Washington and Moscow.

The Russians intelligence officials tried to assassinate a defector in 2020 in Florida, the United States, according to The New York Times magazine.

The target of the assassination attempt was a defector to the United States Alexander Poteyevwho served as an informant for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Poteyev had given the United States information that helped the Federal Police (FBI) track down 11 Russian spies in 2010.

of the then President of the United States Barack Obama’s according to policy, Washington and Moscow concluded an agreement. With this, ten spies were arrested and deported to Russia. In return, Moscow released four Russian prisoners, among whom was also Sergei Skripal.

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, England in 2018. The assassination attempt also attracted the attention of the CIA, which worried about the possibility that the Russians might also try to assassinate former Russian spies on the other side of the Atlantic.

Russian intelligence officials launched a complex operation to kill Poteyev in 2019. The Russians recruited a Mexican Ph.D. Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes for help. The intelligence authorities took advantage of Fuentes’ family for recruitment, as he had two wives, one of whom was a Russian citizen living in Germany.

The Russian wife and her two daughters were not allowed to travel home from Russia in 2019. When Fuentes traveled to Russia to meet them, a Russian official arranged to meet him in Moscow.

Among other things, Fuentes was asked to get an apartment near Potejev’s residence. Fuentes was instructed by the Russians not to rent the apartment in his own name, so he gave a third party $20,000 for the rental.

A year In February 2020, Fuentes traveled to Russia again, where he met his Russian contact again. The Russian urged Fuentes to find Potejev’s car and write down its registration number and physical identification marks. However, the officer told Fuentes that he should not take a picture of the car, as it could be used as incriminating evidence.

However, Fuentes failed the task when he aimed for the area of ​​Potejev’s residential building by closely following the car in front. The security guards of the building stopped the couple and spoke to Fuentes while his wife left the situation and photographed the license plate of Poteyev’s car.

Two days later, Fuentes and his wife tried to fly to Mexico, but were stopped by border guards. Border guards searched Fuentes’ phone and found the incriminating photos. At the time of his arrest, Fuentes told the US authorities about the plot.

Fuentes believed that the Russian official who contacted him was working for the Russian Security Service (FSB), although according to The New York Times, operations abroad fall under either Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) or the Central Military Intelligence Agency (GRU).

According to the newspaper’s official source, Fuentes was not aware of the significance of his target and said that he was only gathering information for the Russians to use later.

The Russians’ failed assassination attempt led, among other things, to mutual expulsions of intelligence officers in 2021.

The magazine bases its information on the book to be published in Britain at the end of June Spies: The Epic Intelligence War Between East and West to information and to their own information acquisition.