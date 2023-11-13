Accused Druzhinin: TV presenter Solovyov was planned to be killed for supporting the SVO

Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov was planned to be liquidated because of his professional activities and active support of a special military operation (SVO). One of the defendants in the criminal case of preparing an attempt on the life of a journalist, Maxim Druzhinin, admitted this.

The Second Western District Military Court began considering the criminal case on its merits. In total, eight neo-Nazi defendants are involved in the case of the assassination attempt on Solovyov. Investigators established that they acted on behalf of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. The case against the customers has been separated into separate proceedings.

Maxim Druzhinin Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

The defendants revealed details of the preparation of the assassination attempt on the TV presenter

The defendants, as they admitted in court, planned to blow up the car with Solovyov or send a courier with a bomb to him. As a diversionary maneuver, the accomplices intended to throw Molotov cocktails at a police car in another district of Moscow.

Druzhinin was interrogated in the hall of the Second Western District Military Court as a witness. He stated that Pronsky, Belyakov, Stepanov and Mokiy were involved in the crime. According to him, the defendants were entitled to a reward of one million rubles from a curator from Ukraine.

One of the defendants in the case, Moscow resident Vasily Strizhakov, did not admit guilt. He is charged with a number of serious crimes, including illegal trafficking in weapons and explosive devices, as well as participation in a terrorist organization.

Vasily Strizhakov at a court hearing Photo: Evgeny Razumny / Kommersant

Solovyov linked preparations for the assassination attempt with the President of Ukraine

Journalist Vladimir Solovyov commented on the preparation of the assassination attempt on him by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The TV presenter connected the incident with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Soloviev said that he did not notice any surveillance of himself, and thanked the FSB officers for the fact that “grief did not come to his house today.”

The FSB detained a group of neo-Nazis who, on April 25 last year, were preparing the murder of journalist Vladimir Solovyov by order of the SBU.

President Vladimir Putin also announced the prevention of an assassination attempt on the famous Russian presenter.