Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks Filmed Video Before Trump Assassination Attempt

Former US leader and presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — he was shot in the ear. The attack was carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Before that, the shooter filmed a video. In the posted footage, he, sitting in a car, said that he “hates Republicans.”

The international community expressed concern over the shooting and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

Among those who responded to the situation were Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French leader Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who recently survived an assassination attempt, and others.

Photo: Brendan McDermid / Reuters

On Sunday, July 14, Zelensky condemned the attack on Trump. The politician noted that he was shocked by this event and wished the United States to become stronger and a speedy recovery to the former president, who survived the assassination attempt.

There is no justification for such violence and it should have no place anywhere in the world. Violence should never win. Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

The day before, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) said that Kyiv was preparing an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. He noted that all attempts had been unsuccessful.

Trump assassination attempt scenario described as “carbon copy-paste”

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May and received several gunshot wounds, commented on the attack on Trump.

According to him, the political opponents of the US presidential candidate are inciting society until “some poor guy” takes up arms. Fico also said that the shooting scenario in the United States was “a carbon copy” of the one in his country.

Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

The politician suggested that further statements could be expected “about the need for reconciliation, calm and forgiveness.”

Juan Miguel Diaz Ferrer, a columnist for the Venezuelan newspaper Ultimas Noticias, suggested that the attacks on Fico and Trump could be carried out by “the same people.”

Too little time has passed and there is little information to understand who is behind the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, but, answering the classic question of who benefits from this, it can be assumed that supporters of Ukraine and NATO’s aggressive position were involved in the crime Juan Miguel Diaz Ferrer columnist for the Venezuelan newspaper Ultimas Noticias

Russia considers assassination attempts on US presidents a tradition

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called attempts on the lives of presidents a tradition in the United States.

The diplomat recalled the words of the current American leader Joe Biden, who said that assassination attempts on a presidential candidate, a public figure or a political figure are painful manifestations of the domestic political life of the United States.

Photo: Nathan Howard / Reuters

“But I want to point out what he didn’t say,” Zakharova noted, pointing out that this is also “a tradition that is becoming the norm.”

In this system, the assassination of the president, the attempted assassination of the president, is, unfortunately, a tradition that is becoming the norm. Maria Zakharovarepresentative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat recalled that the Foreign Ministry had previously presented a list of all assassination attempts on US presidents that had been committed by American citizens since 1835. In this regard, she recalled the American leader John Kennedy.

“This was probably the most striking of all these monstrous crimes (…) But there are dozens of such crimes against American presidents and presidential candidates,” she concluded, pointing out that such a “tradition” is the norm and is even encouraged.