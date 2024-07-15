The Bodyguard Who Shielded Trump From Shooter Turns Out to Be a Russian Karate Girl

The female bodyguard who shielded former US President Donald Trump from bullets during an assassination attempt may be a native of Russia. It is believed that the girl’s family moved to America in 2000.

The assassination attempt on Trump occurred on July 13, when he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Russian woman worked as a trainer in the US

According to information Telegram-channel “Typical Ryazan”, the bodyguard’s family moved to the United States in 2000. There, the girl worked as a trainer, studied at the university and graduated from a school for private bodyguards.

It is assumed that the native of Russia comes from the city of Skopin in the Ryazan region. She holds the title of master of sports in hand-to-hand combat and karate. She studied with the Ryazan coach, master of sports Olga Novikova and the honored coach of Russia Evgeny Zhirikhov from the Ryazan Federation of Hand-to-Hand Combat.

Photo: Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Zhirikhov himself didn’t become confirm this information. According to him, he does not remember this girl. “I saw a photo, but you can’t understand anything there. Besides, if she studied with me, it was 25 years ago,” he explained.

The information that the girl who saved Trump is a native of Russia, confirmed political scientist Alexey Chadayev.

“Funny thing is, this lady in the foreground in the now iconic photo is a Russian karateka from Ryazan who moved to America in the early 2000s,” he wrote.

Shooting at rally began as Trump spoke about migrants

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13. The shooting began when Trump was talking about the increase in the number of migrants during the presidency of Joe Biden. The shooter opened fire from the roof of a manufacturing plant located 100 meters from the stage where the politician spoke.

The former president covered his ear with his hand and then ducked behind the podium. At that moment, Secret Service agents and heavily equipped men in body armor, helmets, and assault rifles ran onto the stage, shouting, “Get down, get down, get down!” After one of the officers announced that the shooter had been eliminated, the guards lifted Trump up and allowed him to put on his shoes.

The attacker was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had no criminal record. He was killed by a Secret Service sniper, and an AR-15 rifle was found near his body.