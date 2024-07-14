CNN: Biden was forced to change his campaign tactics due to assassination attempt on Trump

American leader Joe Biden is forced to change his election tactics in the wake of the assassination attempt on former White House occupant, US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Democrats are currently discussing the issue, transmits CNN.

“There are ongoing discussions about how to calibrate the jabs and criticism directed at Trump to focus on policy differences rather than personal attacks,” the channel reported.

A Democratic Party source said the current situation has Biden supporters hesitant to speak negatively about Trump in the near future.

The former US leader survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the ear. The attack was carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was eliminated by Secret Service agents.