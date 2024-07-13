Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Budanov spoke about assassination attempts on President Putin

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO) Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) stated that Kyiv was preparing an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, all attempts were unsuccessful. However, he did not specify which cases he was talking about.

Budanov said that Russians are afraid of losing their current leader, since he is the guarantor of their “life stability.”

In 2022, the British publication The Sun reported that an explosion had occurred on the route of Putin’s motorcade in Moscow. However, the Russian leader’s press secretary refuted this information.

Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti

How does the Kremlin assess Putin’s level of security?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assessed the level of security of the head of state. The press secretary of the Russian president stated that it is provided at the proper level.

At the same time, Peskov noted that the threats emanating from the Kyiv authorities are obvious.

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

In May, after an assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, a Kremlin spokesman said that what was needed to ensure Putin’s safety was being done. No additional measures were planned to strengthen the Russian leader’s protection.

In 2023, Kyiv attempted to launch a drone strike on Putin’s Kremlin residence

On the night of May 2-3, 2023, Ukraine attempted to strike Putin’s residence in the Kremlin using two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The attack was repelled using radar countermeasures, and the authorities called it a terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the president. The politician was not there at the time, he was in Novo-Ogaryovo.

We regard these actions as a planned terrorist attack and assassination attempt on the president, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which foreign guests are also expected to attend. Dmitry PeskovKremlin representative

Following the incident, the Kremlin strengthened its security system and conducted a thorough operational investigation into the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky then said that Kyiv was not responsible for the drone attack on the Kremlin.

We know what crashed. We didn’t launch any drones. Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russian leadership allegedly wanted the public to know that Kyiv was behind the attack. “If we had launched the drone, we would have said so. We are not afraid to admit it,” he claimed.