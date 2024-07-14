Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova: Assassination Attempt on Putin Was Prepared with US Money

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has revealed the role of the United States in Kyiv’s failed assassination attempts on Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to her, the attacks were prepared with American money.

The diplomat pointed out that without them, there would be no “malicious activity” by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Security Service of the Republic (SBU) and Bankova Street in general (the administration and official residence of the President of Ukraine are located on Bankova Street in Kyiv — note from “Lenta.ru”) there wouldn’t be.

Yesterday, one of the leaders of the Kyiv regime (…) openly admitted that Ukrainian intelligence was preparing an assassination attempt on the Russian president. So this assassination attempt was again prepared with American money Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian intelligence admits to organizing assassination attempt on Putin

On Saturday, July 13, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) stated that Kyiv was preparing an assassination attempt on the Russian leader.

He noted that all attempts were unsuccessful, but did not specify which cases he was talking about. Budanov also noted that Putin is the guarantor of the “life stability” of Russians.

Photo: Sarah Silbiger / Reuters

Following this statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assessed the level of security of the head of state. The press secretary of the Russian president assured that it is provided at the proper level.

How did Russia react to the information about the assassination attempts?

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov noted that if Kyiv had the opportunity to commit such a crime, it would do so without hesitation.

Photo: Dmitry Dukhanin / Kommersant

The senator also wondered why Ukrainian intelligence decided to speak publicly about assassination attempts on the Russian leader right now. “I don’t think they are so naive as to intimidate our head of state in this way. They are obviously signaling something to someone,” Klimov suggested.

It’s not very clear here, of course, who gets what [вещи они сигналят]but in any case we are talking about a public discussion of the murder of a person Andrey KlimovDeputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

According to the senator, Budanov’s statement resembles state terrorism – intimidation through threats. In conclusion, he stated that the necessary conclusions will be drawn by Russian special services.