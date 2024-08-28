He FBI released Wednesday photos of the weapon used in the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump and noted that in the previous 30 days the attacker sought information about both him and the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

According to the criteria of

The attack took place on July 13 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the man, who was eventually shot dead by law enforcement, had been searching for details about the event since the beginning of the month, from where the New York tycoon was going to be located to the weather.

Preparations of the attacker: What searches did he do on the Internet?

Donald Trump and Thomas Mathiew Crooks, the former president’s alleged attacker. Photo:AFP and CBS News Share

In a call with the press, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) added that during the month before launching into action conducted more than 60 searches on Biden and Trump. One of them, on July 5, reported where the Democratic and Republican national conventions were going to take place.

Thomas Mattew Crooks sought out information not only on Donald Trump, but also on Joe Biden and the manufacture of explosives, demonstrating the breadth and detail of his research leading up to the attack.

Trump was hit in the ear, but one member of the audience died and two others were injured.

The FBI said it is still working to determine the motives for Thomas Matthew Crooks20 years old, tried to kill the former presidentand also to see if he acted alone or with accomplices. For now, the organization said, there is no evidence that he conspired with others, nor a definitive conclusion as to his motives.

Your searches on Trump and Biden In fact, they date back to the end of September 2023. That month, he looked for where Trump events were going to take place in Pennsylvania, while from April of this year until July 12, he continued to find out about campaign events for both him and Biden. The latter dropped out of his re-election race on July 21.

The FBI released a photo of the A-15 rifle Crooks used to attack from the roof of a compound outside the rally area and also showed the backpack recovered on the ground.

He also posted a photo of two homemade explosive devices found in the trunk of his truck, which he said had manufacturing problems.

The attacker had been searching the internet for explosive devices since September 2019 and continued to gather information about them throughout the summer, including one where he looked into how to detonate them remotely.

The FBI said it used encrypted email accounts, but that the level of protection was no more sophisticated than any standard email service.

FBI Investigation: What New Revelations Are Coming to Light?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with blood on his face and surrounded by Secret Service agents (File photo). Photo:AFP Share

The autopsy performed after he was shot down by law enforcement officers states that died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head and that the toxicological analysis gave Negative in alcohol and drug abuse.

He was declared dead at 18.25 local time and two hours earlier there were witnesses who reported seeing him in the area. He was on the roof from where he acted for approximately six minutes, between 18.05 and 18.11, when he fired eight shots before being neutralized.

The FBI used the call to thank Trump for his cooperation in the interrogation which was done to him after what happened, a practice that is common in these cases. The former president left the stage with his fist raised, leaving behind an already iconic image.