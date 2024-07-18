Fox News: Shooter Crooks Left Message on Steam Before Trump Assassination Attempt

Before attempting to assassinate US presidential candidate Donald Trump, shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks left a “threatening message” on the online gaming platform Steam, Fox News reports, citing US senators.

My premiere is on July 13th, stay tuned to see how it unfolds. Thomas Matthew Crookes

Crooks was interested in influential people

Besides Trump, the criminal was interested and other famous and influential people. His laptop was found to contain search queries related to current US leader Joe Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and a member of the British royal family.

Photo: Mike Segar / Reuters

The shooter also searched for images of Trump, checking the dates of his speeches and the Republican National Convention. However, investigators say there is no ideological pattern to the search for Crooks.

The shooter may have suffered from depressive disorder

According to officials, some of the shooter’s search queries may indicate that he suffered from depression. For example, the young man searched for information on “major depressive disorder” on the Internet.

At this point, no apparent motive for the attack on the American politician has been identified. As a former classmate of Crooks noted, the shooter demonstrated contempt for politicians of both parties. It is also specified that he may have had accomplices and connections to certain foreign entities.

Probable reason for assassination attempt on Trump named as cut in funding for Kyiv

American journalist Alex Jones suggested that the reason for the assassination attempt on the US presidential candidate could have been his words about wanting to cut funding for the Ukrainian authorities.

Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

He recalled that the assassination attempt on the 35th American President John Kennedy occurred when he ordered the withdrawal of troops from Vietnam. According to Jones, the “deep state” may be behind the attempt to “remove” Trump. A possible reprisal against the politician, according to him, would lead to a civil war.

An assassination attempt was made on July 13 during Trump’s speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The politician interrupted his speech and grabbed his ear after gunshots were heard. He slumped to the floor and was covered by Secret Service agents. As a result, Trump was shot in the ear, and immediately after Crooks was eliminated, he was taken off stage.