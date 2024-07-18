CBS: Shooter Information Released Minutes Before Trump Was Shot

One of the snipers who was part of the tactical security team at US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania saw the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, before he attempted to assassinate the politician.

The American television channel CBS News, citing a source in local law enforcement, reports that the sniper spotted Crooks, who was looking through the scope of his rifle at the time, and was able to take a photo of him, after which he transmitted information about the suspicious person.

According to the TV channel’s source, a tactical sniper team was located inside the building that Crooks used to attack Trump. When the shooter was spotted, two police officers tried to get to the roof, but the gunman had already opened fire.

Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

Crooks was caught on camera an hour before the assassination attempt

WTAE showed a video showing the shooter. The video was taken by one of the protesters an hour before the attack. The attacker, dressed in light-colored clothes, walks with his back to the camera lens. He can be seen walking around the area behind the fence of the guarded perimeter.

Those present at the rally do not pay attention to him even at the moment when the shooter moves with a weapon along the roof.

It is also known that the 20-year-old criminal took a day off from work on the day of the assassination attempt on Trump. He asked for a day off, saying that he had “something to do.” At the same time, Crooks planned to return to work the day after the assassination attempt.

Photo: Gene J. Puskar / AP

The shooter managed to hide from the Secret Service three times

On the day of the assassination attempt on the former US President, Crooks managed to hide from the Secret Service three times. First, one of the snipers in the building saw the shooter, who looked at the roof from the street, examined the building and disappeared from sight. After that, he returned, sat down on the grass and started looking at his phone.

Crooks then took out a rangefinder, after which the sniper radioed the command post. At this point, Crooks disappeared again, and then returned with a backpack.

Then the snipers informed the management about the suspicious man. The law enforcement officer who arrived for reinforcements climbed onto the roof to Crooks, but after a few seconds fire was opened on the rally participants.

Police believe Crooks may have used the ventilation system to gain access to the roof.

An assassination attempt was made on July 13 during Trump’s speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. At the moment of the shooting, the politician interrupted his speech and grabbed his ear, after which he abruptly fell to the floor. Secret Service agents ran to his aid. When they lifted him up, blood was visible from Trump’s ear.

The ex-president was hospitalized.

At this point, the FBI has yet to establish a motive for the attack on Trump. According to them, Crooks had few friends and no strong political views. Also, no information that could help in the investigation was found on his phone or other gadgets.