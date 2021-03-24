D.he lawyers of the Hanau victim families made serious allegations against the police a good year after the racially motivated attack. In a letter to the Hessian Ministry of the Interior with a complaint to the supervision of the police, they accuse the police forces and authorities of “having favored or not prevented the murder of the perpetrator in Hanau through negligence in breach of official duty”, as the “Initiative 19 February Hanau” announced on Wednesday.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



The 43-year-old German Tobias R. shot nine people in Hanau on February 19, 2020. Survivors and relatives of the victims had come together in the initiative. They are represented by the former Hessian Minister of Justice Rupert von Plottnitz and the constitutional lawyer Günter Frankenberg. The supervisory complaint is directed against the Hessian police authorities involved in the operation after the attack, said Plottnitz.

Specifically, it is about an emergency exit door that may have been locked on the night of the crime at the second of the two crime scenes as well as the “technically inadequate and understaffed emergency call system” of the Hanau police station. The lawyers also complain about failures in dealing with relatives.

SPD: Interior Minister has done next to nothing

The SPD parliamentary group in the Hessian state parliament considers a committee of inquiry to clarify the circumstances of the Hanau attack to be “inevitable”. The inspection complaint filed by the victims’ families against the country shows the “failure” of the interior minister Peter Beuth (CDU) said the social democratic party and parliamentary group leader Nancy Faeser on Wednesday. The bereaved deserved answers to the many nagging questions they had been asking themselves for over a year, which grew more pressing with each report of new details. She pointed out that the former Hessian Minister of Justice and lawyer Rupert von Plottnitz (The Greens) legally represented the victims’ families. He sees “serious failures and failures of the authorities for which the state of Hesse is responsible”. That could “not even a Mr. Beuth ignore”.

Faeser criticized that the interior minister had done next to nothing to clarify all the circumstances of the crime. “It must finally be clarified whether and why the emergency exit in the bar at one of the crime scenes was locked. And it must finally be clarified how it can be that the police emergency number, which at least could have saved Vili Viorel Paun’s life, was partially unavailable. “

The SPD parliamentary group has been demanding clarification for months. Beuth always referred to the ongoing investigations of the Attorney General. He announced that he would inform the victims’ families after his investigations were completed. The state government wants to address the questions that are still open. Beuth and Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) firmly promised to the relatives of the victims.

The SPD can force the establishment of a further committee of inquiry on its own. A fifth of the members of the state parliament is enough for this