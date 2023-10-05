Assassin Club: plot and cast of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, 5 October 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno, Assassin Club, a 2023 film directed by Camille Delamarre, with Henry Golding and Daniela Melchior, will be broadcast. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The film is set in the world of international spies and hitmen, and Morgan Gaines (Henry Golding) is the best among them. Despite all his successes, Morgan has decided to retire, but has one last gig to honor. He was in fact hired to assassinate six people in different corners of the planet. But what seemed like a job within his reach suddenly becomes complicated and turns out to be potentially lethal for him too. Morgan discovers that behind his mission there is actually a diabolical plan hatched by a mysterious mind: in addition to him, the other six people designated as his prey are actually as many hitmen, tasked, without the others’ knowledge, with killing themselves ‘each other, including Morgan. Thus begins a race for survival…

Assassin Club: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of Assassin Club? The protagonists are Henry Golding, Daniela Melchior, Sam Neill, Noomi Rapace, Claudio Del Falco, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Anastasia Doaga, Gianluca Bottoni, Alessia Alciati, Bruno Bilotta.

Streaming and TV

Also streaming and on demand on Sky Go and NOW.