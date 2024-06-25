The director of WikiLeaks, Kristinn Hrafnsson, stated this Tuesday (25) that the release of Julian Assange, after reaching an agreement with the United States authorities, was “the result of a long process” after a “hard battle”.

The portal’s spokesperson also spoke to the British media today about his enormous relief after the journalist’s release, after a long campaign to regain his freedom.

As he explained, this campaign has gained renewed strength in recent weeks as a result of the growing involvement shown by Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

Hrafnsson described as “tremendously important” in this case the outcome of the decision adopted last May by the High Court in London, which granted Assange permission to appeal against his extradition to the United States.

“This is the result of a long, long process that has been going on for some time. It’s been a tough battle, but the focus now is on Julian being reunited with his family,” he said.

Hrafnsson further stated that “the most important thing is that Julian is free and can finally enjoy the blue skies” and said that “the details of what will happen now will come to light in the next 24 hours”.

WikiLeaks, a portal founded by the activist, published on its social networks images of Assange boarding a plane on Monday afternoon (24), at the British airport in Stansted.

The portal’s 52-year-old founder is expected to appear before a court in the Mariana Islands this Wednesday (26) at 9am (local time, 8pm on Tuesday in Brasília) and plead guilty to the charges against him before traveling to Australia after more than 12 years of litigation.

Prime Minister says Australia wants Assange back in the country

Australians want WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to return to Australia, the country’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, commenting on his release following an agreement to end a long battle to have him extradited to the United States. United.

“There is nothing to be gained from his arrest and we want him to return to Australia,” Albanese said today, in an ordinary session of Parliament in Canberra, referring to the 52-year-old activist.

Today, Albanese praised his government’s efforts to mediate for Assange and “advocate for Australia’s interests” through diplomacy in both the UK and the US.

However, the Australian prime minister noted that “while we welcome these quick developments, we recognize that these procedures are crucial and delicate”, promising to provide more information once the long legal battle over one of the biggest leaks of confidential information in US history ends.

Albanese’s government, which took power in May 2022, has asked Washington on several occasions to give up on extraditing Assange, something to which US President Joe Biden responded last April that he “was considering”.

The dispute between Assange and Washington took a turn yesterday when it was announced that the activist would only plead guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to illegally obtain and disclose confidential information.

Assange was wanted by the United States on 18 counts of violating the Espionage Act after WikiLeaks released millions of classified documents related to American national defense in 2010, including alleged human rights violations committed by the U.S. military in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.