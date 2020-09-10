Stella Morris and Baltasar Garzón, legal professionals for Julian Assange, and former consul Fidel Narváez have declared this Monday on the Nationwide Court docket that they have been unaware of getting been spied on by the Spanish firm UC International SL, in control of the safety of the Embassy of Ecuador in London the place he remained the founding father of Wikileaks for seven years.

The three have appeared as witnesses within the case that Decide José de la Mata is following towards the previous navy officer David Morales, proprietor of the Jerez firm UC International SL for various crimes, together with the recording of the conversations of the cyber activist’s legal professionals, for which the USA has requested his extradition.

Morris, Assange’s companion, has reported {that a} UC International SL technician warned him that he had been ordered to steal a diaper from a child {that a} British actor generally took to the embassy to go to Assange, and that he had refused for the reason that goal was to research the feces and discover out if he was the son of the founding father of Wikileaks. The lawyer not too long ago revealed that she had two kids with the Australian throughout his lengthy confinement within the diplomatic legation.

Lawyer Aitor Martínez has proven Morris photos of his conferences with Assange, together with certainly one of them with certainly one of their infants, and the lawyer has burst into tears, in response to eyewitnesses to the assertion. “No one knowledgeable us that the brand new cameras put in within the embassy recorded audio. We requested it a number of instances and so they at all times denied it, ”stated the witness.

Fidel Narváez, former Ecuadorian consul in London, has acknowledged that they didn’t ask or give permission to the safety firm to put in cameras with audio and document all of Assange’s conferences together with his legal professionals and with journalists and buddies. “They by no means knowledgeable us that they have been recording with audio,” stated the previous diplomat.

Baltasar Garzón has acknowledged as his personal pages of a passport with visas that have been photographed by staff of the safety firm and has affirmed that earlier than the arrival of UC International SL to the embassy, ​​neither their phone numbers nor their documentation have been withheld.

Decide José de la Mata is investigating whether or not David Morales offered the CIA with the studies and recordings he obtained from the embassy. The Justice of the Peace has despatched a rogatory fee to the USA to query former US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, who visited Assange and provided him Trump’s presidential pardon if he denied Russia’s involvement within the leak of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The espionage suffered by Assange and his legal professionals was revealed a number of years in the past by an investigation by EL PAÍS. Subsequently, the legal professionals of the founding father of Wikileaks filed a grievance towards Morales who was arrested weeks later and stays on provisional freedom.