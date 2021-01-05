Julian Assange, the co-founder of the Wikileaks website, is facing his greatest fear as of next week: the possibility of being extradited to the United States. And his lawyer has achieved a small victory this week during the preliminary questions phase, before the oral hearing that will begin next week in a London court. Edward Fitzgerald has requested, and obtained the permission of the magistrates, to call to testify a witness who assures that an emissary of the US President, Donald Trump, offered the fugitive a pardon if he assured in his statement that Russia had nothing to do with the leaks of the campaign emails of the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, in 2016.

The witness in question is Jennifer Robinson, an Australian lawyer representing Assange. Not having the category of barrister (court attorney) that Fitzgerald does have, he cannot directly defend himself in court. Robinson assures that the Republican US Congressman, Dana Rohrabacher, went to the Ecuadorian embassy in London – where Assange spent almost seven years as a political asylee – in August 2017 to speak directly with him and offer him, according to the lawyers’ version, Trump’s offer. Rohrabacher has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent years because of his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his entourage.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grishman has denied that the US president has made this offer to the cyber activist: “The president hardly knows Dana Rohrabacher, apart from the fact that he is a former congressman. He has never spoken to him about this issue or almost any subject. It’s a complete invention and a total lie. “

The United States claims Assange on 18 charges, which include alleged crimes of conspiracy and espionage, and which can carry up to 175 years in prison. Initially arrested in 2010 in the United Kingdom at the request of Sweden for a currently shelved case of alleged sex crimes, Assange has spent the last ten years in confinement, first under house arrest and later in Ecuador’s embassy in London, which in 2019 withdrew him political asylum. The 48-year-old activist awaits trial at London’s high-security Belmarsh prison.