Assange’s Associate: The West Wants to Obtain Information on SVO by Detaining Durov

The West wants to obtain information about a special military operation (SVO) by detaining Telegram founder Pavel Durov. This opinion was expressed by Adrian MacRae, a member of parliament for the Australian city of Port Hedland and a public associate of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, whose words are quoted RIA Novosti.

“Having backdoor access to the flow of information, both up and down the Russian SVO, is ultimately why Durov is now in custody. Let’s hope he’s as strong as Assange,” said an associate of Assange.

According to him, France’s ultimate goal is to give the authorities access to information in the messenger. At the same time, the West has previously used Telegram as a tool for destabilization in countries friendly to Russia.

Durov was detained on the evening of August 24 at Paris’s Le Bourget airport upon arrival from Azerbaijan. According to the French judiciary, Durov is an accomplice to illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, criminal offenses against children, and fraud. In addition, he refused to cooperate with the police in these cases.

In Russia, Durov’s arrest was called a gross violation of the right to freedom of speech. Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk, commenting on the situation, believed that in 2030, people will be killed in Europe for liking a meme. He also published a fragment of Durov’s interview, in which the entrepreneur discussed freedom of speech. Musk accompanied the video with the hashtag #FreePavel.