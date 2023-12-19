The trial to analyze the final appeal of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, in the United Kingdom against his extradition to the United States was set for February 20 and 21, his wife, Stella Moris-Assange, reported this Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

WikiLeaks said in a statement that this process “may be the last opportunity” for the Australian to prevent his surrender to the US. which requires him for 17 crimes of espionage and computer intrusion, punishable by up to 175 years in prison.for the revelations on its portal.

At the two-day hearing, two London High Court judges They will review the decision made on June 6 by a single judge, Jonathan Swiftto deny him permission for any other appeal, which his legal team questioned.

Stella Moris (C.), partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, makes a statement outside the High Court in London on January 24, 2022.

In this last stage of his legal battle, Assange faces two possible outcomes: that the two judges authorize him to appeal the parts of his case that until now his defense had not addressed or thaton the other hand, agree with Swift in prohibiting him from continuing to appeal, which would activate the delivery mechanism to the United States.

The journalist could also appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, the note notes.

In the June ruling, Swift accepted the extradition authorization signed on June 17, 2022 by the then Home Secretary, Priti Patel.

And, in a parallel decision, it rejected the 52-year-old journalist's ability to appeal parts of a January 2021 ruling, which, among other things, disallowed his extradition on the grounds that he presented a risk of suicide.

Although that ruling by trial judge Vanessa Baraitser was favorable – although Washington later successfully appealed it-, Assange's legal team reserved the right to later question some of the arguments she had discarded.

Jennifer Robinson and Baltasar Garzo, lawyers for Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks.

Julian Assange has been confined in London's high-security Belmarsh prison since he was detained at the request of the US. after his expulsion on April 11, 2019 from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, which withdrew his asylum.

The computer expert had taken refuge in the diplomatic legation in 2012, after his initial arrest in the British capital in 2010 at the request of Sweden, for a case now archived.

Stella Assange, whom Assange married in prison after having two children with her while he was in the embassysaid Tuesday that “the last four and a half years have taken a considerable toll on Julian and our family.”

“His mental health and physical condition have deteriorated significantly,” the lawyer maintained. “A fair trial, much less Julian's safety on American soil, is impossible if he is extradited. The persecution of this innocent journalist and editor must end,” he declared.

