After the announcement of the next (and last?) hearings for Julian Assange -on 20 and 21 February 2024 in the British High Court- is a multitude of hypotheses explodedstarting from those advanced by his wife Stella, about the final fate of the 52-year-old Australian journalist and publisher. He has now been incarcerated for four years in London, waiting to be extradited to the USA, where he could be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison. In short, those two days of February could represent the last useful opportunity for Assange to block extradition: Stella Moris underlined this on Substack, an American online platform, adding: “So gather outside the court at 8.30 on both days. Now or never again”.

How can Assange be imprisoned for almost two centuries, for doing what a responsible journalist and/or editor should do, namely revealing war crimes and other wrongdoings that he learns about through spontaneous witnesses? Even more so since the US Supreme Court itself ruled in 1971 that it is permissible to reveal state secrets if it is in the public interest to do so. “All this is possible because, in 2019, the Trump administration wanted to create a precedent, in defiance of the Supreme Court ruling, precisely to be able to imprison any journalist who, in any country in the world, reveals 'hot' secrets for the US administration”. Patrick Boylan, former professor of English for Intercultural Communication at Roma Tre University, graduated in California and at the Sorbonne, now co-director of the Journal of Intercultural Mediation and Communication (Cultus), explains it on the international agency Pressenza. Boylan has also followed the events of the co-founder of WikiLeaks very closely in recent years.

There are three possible hypotheses to solve an incredible court case

“The major national and international associations of journalists have drawn up documents calling for Julian's freedom to protect freedom of the press and expression.” What is your fate after the London High Court ruling? “I am three hypothesesstarting from the most pessimistic one to arrive at the most optimistic one. The first it's extradition – states Boylan – The request to appeal against the High Court ruling of last June 6th could be rejected. In this case, having exhausted all possibilities of appeal in the United Kingdom, the journalist could be sent the next day to the United States, where a trial awaits him with a pre-written outcome”. (continued)

Assange could always appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg, “thus triggering an article (no. 39), which prohibits extradition while the case is being examined”. But precisely “in order to get rid of the ECHR and affirm British independence, Cameron's and then Johnson's governments have long since prepared a law that creates a “British Charter of Human Rights”, removing the United Kingdom from the jurisdiction of Strasbourg. That law has not yet come to the vote, however the current Prime Minister Sunak has it in his drawer, as a secret weapon to annul Article 39 of the ECHR”.

As second hypothesis, Julian's request to appeal against the High Court ruling of 6 June could be granted, automatically suspending the extradition order. “With only a partial victory – comments Boylan – the prisoner would remain locked up in complete isolation in a tiny cell, 3 meters by 2, for the duration of his new appeal: even for years. And, according to the UN rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer, the “Prolonged incarceration in those conditions – already suffered for 4 years – is equivalent to a form of psychological torture.”

Furthermore, in what capacity would Assange remain locked up? “In Italy there is the institution of 'precautionary custody awaiting trial', but always with a time limit. In fact, cases of mafiosi released from precautionary custody after a relatively short time in prison due to the expiry of the terms are known. Assange case – the teacher recalls – “the judge who ordered his preventive detention did not set any deadline: therefore British 'justice' could make Julian's appeal last indefinitely, incarcerating him for life without trial, awaiting trial “.

There is also a third hypothesis, Boylan claims, as many others hope: Joe Biden's presidential pardon, which could take place in January, with the simultaneous withdrawal of the US request for extradition and the consequent annulment of the relevant order by the High Court of London. “Biden was Obama's vice-president, who had always refused to indict Assange, due to the harmful consequences on investigative journalism and therefore on the democratic stability of the country. So far Biden has left it to his hawks (in particular those linked to the CIA ) who want Assange's head not so much for his revelations of US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, but for having revealed the illicit methods used to spy on everyone indiscriminately. Assange has shown the CIA for what it is: an organ of spying not only on criminals, but above all on ordinary citizens, as happens in all authoritarian regimes. The CIA has never forgiven him for this.”

Therefore, Biden could not allow Assange's release, especially in view of next year's elections. “To do so would be to antagonize not only the CIA, but also the hawks of his own party, conservative Americans in general and the Trumpists, who would use that pardon as proof of Biden's 'anti-American weaknesses'.” However, will Biden actually run for the White House in 2024? “Many signs suggest that perhaps he will withdraw from the competition.”

It is no coincidence, therefore, that a group of deputies, Democrats and Republicans, “introduced on December 13 a resolution (H. Res. 934) asking the federal government to drop all charges against Julian, as well as the request to extradite him. It seems a typical Biden move: paving the way for a controversial gesture, previously obtaining a bipartisan consensus between Democratic and Republican leaders. In the meantime, let's prepare to demonstrate on 20 and 21 February: either in London in front of the High Court, or in Italy in front of the diplomatic representations of the United Kingdom and the USA”.