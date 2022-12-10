Today, December 10, in Italy and in the world, is World Human Rights Day, promoted every year by the UN with a specific theme; this year is the “Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All”. Julian Assange’s support groups have chosen this occasion to dedicate it to demonstrations in favor of the release of the Australian journalist. The co-founder of the WikiLeaks site is still imprisoned in London, after three years and seven months in Belmarsh, a maximum security prison. His crime was to have told the truth and made it known to the world, “by making public the crimes of some governments that had been unjustly secreted”, say the Free Assange Italia and 24hAssange committees

Subjected to a harsh prison regime without trial and therefore without having received a sentence justifying a sentence also judged by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, as assessed as “disproportionate”. His detention – as his supporters recall – is “a clear denial of his right to justice”. The total isolation inflicted on Assange by the United Kingdom – and the isolation that the United States would like to inflict on him for life in one of its maximum security prisons, should they manage to extradite him – “demonstrate the fear of the two Anglo-Saxon governments and what he could still reveal their crimes and offences, if he were free or, at least, if he had access to a computer or other means of communication”.

What happened to him serves to intimidate all investigative journalists. Julian’s imprisonment also represents an attack on freedom of the press, referred to in Article 19 in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. (continued)

In Rome, the activists of FreeAssange Italia in their demonstration-event have created a pile of gift-boxes and will read the relative labels into the microphone, each of which will mention a WikiLeaks revelation and the corresponding human right that has thus been protected. Others will recreate Davide Dormino’s statue, “Anything to say?”, remembering not only Assange, but also Manning and Snowden, and their courage in denouncing denied human rights. This original sit-in is open to all at Porta Pia, in front of the British Embassy, ​​until 6pm.

Human Rights Day is celebrated by remembering the journalist in many other Italian cities and around the world. The 24hAssange committee has created a map where you can read the names of the different cities and the planned events. The promoters invite all those who have organized an event to send an email to [email protected] to report the planned activity, indicating the place, title, time and email address of a manager.