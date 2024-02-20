He is not in the courtroom. Rumor has it that he broke a rib from coughing. Moreover, it is difficult to deny that he has been in precarious and poor health for some time, after a 5-year isolation regime. Which is why he did not attend the start of what could be his last legal proceedings in Great Britain. His lawyer, Ed Fitzgerald, specified – at the opening of the hearing this morning – that he is unwell and, despite having permission to participate in person, he remained in Belmarsh maximum security prison in London, where he has been since 2019 , without having undergone any trial, awaiting extradition.

The co-founder of WikiLeaks had turned to the English court to appeal against extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for violating the National Espionage Act, the American espionage law, which dates back to 1917. He is accused of having published through WikiLeaks, since 2010, approximately 700 thousand confidential documents relating to the military and diplomatic activities of the United States, in particular on war crimes committed by US soldiers during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. And thus putting many lives in danger. But so far no responsibility has emerged in all these years of similar events, at least according to the news. According to the accusations he would instead be a spy to be tried and, as such, if he is actually found guilty, he risks a prison sentence of up to 175 years in a US penal institution.

But the English courts denied the US request in 2021, however later overturning the ruling. More years have passed and now we have reached a point of no return. If the appeal is not accepted, the Belmarsh prisoner's options for legal action in Great Britain are over and the only solution in this sense would be to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, the ECHR. Meanwhile, there are also questions about the possible diplomatic repercussions of the legal case, given that Australia would like Assange to return to his homeland, without being extradited to the USA. The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, Anthony Albanese, also spoke about this during his latest trip to the USA.

Stella Moris, lawyer and Julian's wife, told the BBC that this legal case – defined by some as the Dreyfus case of the 21st century – is “destined to decide whether he lives or dies”. In front of the Royal Courts of Justice in London, seat of the English High Court, throughout the day numerous activists and supporters of the Australian journalist spoke from an improvised position, calling for his release and calling for freedom of the press and the defense of rights humans. “If he is not free, no one is free”, the slogan, while golden ribbons with the words “Free Julian Assange now!” they fluttered outside the courthouse, on metal railings or hanging from tree branches. (Rossella Guadagnini)