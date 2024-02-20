What is the fate of Julian Assange? Today, February 21, the British High Court will decide whether the co-founder of Wikileaks will end his days in an American prison cell, which will issue the verdict on whether or not to grant extradition to the USA, where 18 charges hang over the journalist's head of charges and a possible sentence of 175 years in prison for having disclosed thousands of confidential files while also reporting abuses committed by the American armed forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange is ill

Yesterday Assange did not attend the hearing of what could be his last legal proceedings in Britain. Rumor has it that you broke a rib from coughing. Moreover, it is difficult to deny that she has been in precarious and poor health for some time, after a 5-year isolation regime. His lawyer, Ed Fitzgerald, specified – at the opening of the hearing – that he is not well and, despite having permission to participate in person, he remained in the Belmarsh maximum security prison in London, where he has been since 2019, without having undergone any trial, awaiting extradition.

What does the United States accuse him of?

The co-founder of WikiLeaks had turned to the English court to appeal against extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for violating the National Espionage Act, the American espionage law, which dates back to 1917. He is accused of having published through WikiLeaks, since 2010, approximately 700 thousand confidential documents relating to the military and diplomatic activities of the United States, in particular on war crimes committed by US soldiers during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. And thus putting many lives in danger. But so far no responsibility has emerged in all these years of similar events, at least according to the news. According to the accusations he would instead be a spy to be tried and, as such, if he is actually found guilty, he risks a prison sentence of up to 175 years in a US penal institution.

The appeal to the ECHR is the last chance

But the English courts denied the US request in 2021, however later overturning the ruling. More years have passed and now we have reached a point of no return. If the appeal is not accepted, the Belmarsh prisoner's options for legal action in Great Britain are over and the only solution in this sense would be to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, the ECHR. Meanwhile, there are also questions about the possible diplomatic repercussions of the legal case, given that Australia would like Assange to return to his homeland, without being extradited to the USA. The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, Anthony Albanese, also spoke about this during his latest trip to the USA.

The wife: “It is decided whether he will live or die”

Stella Moris, lawyer and Julian's wife, told the BBC that this legal case – defined by some as the Dreyfus case of the 21st century – is “destined to decide whether he lives or dies”. In front of the Royal Courts of Justice in London, seat of the English High Court, throughout the day yesterday numerous activists and supporters of the Australian journalist spoke from an improvised position, calling for his release and invoking freedom of the press and the defense of human rights. “If he is not free, no one is free”, the slogan, while golden ribbons with the words “Free Julian Assange now!” they fluttered outside the courthouse, on metal railings or hanging from tree branches.