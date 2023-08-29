Pro-Assange activists from around the world will hold sit-ins outside Australian embassies and consulates this Saturday (2/9) to demand the Australian government take more concrete and visible steps to stop the judicial persecution of Julian Assange. The Australian-born journalist and editor is currently in custody in the UK awaiting extradition to the US where he will stand trial for revealing alleged US-UK war crimes committed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In Rome, activists will deliver a letter for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the Australian ambassador, HE Margaret Twomey. The letter calls on the premier to exert “more visible pressure on the United States” to obtain Assange’s return to Australia.

Referring to the recent meeting between US Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Secretary Penny Wong, in which the latter made a silent scene in the face of Blinken’s peremptory condemnation of Assange, the letter goes on to say that his is not was an example of decisiveness. Nor was it an example of using Australia’s recent acquisition of clout as a strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific to get the United States to drop the charges against Assange. Therefore the letter concludes by asking Mr. Albanese to “begin to appear more resolute”.

At the same time, a sit-in will be held in Milan in front of the Australian Consulate, organized by the Committee for the Liberation of Julian Assange – Italy, together with similar sit-ins in Wellington, London, Paris, Berlin, Munich, Chicago, Denver, Boston and in other cities of the world. On Saturday there will be an international chorus of voices asking the Albanian premier to “really fight for Julian!”.