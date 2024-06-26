Agreement with the US government allows the founder of WikiLeaks to walk free after serving an equivalent sentence in the United Kingdom

The founder of WikiLeaksJulian Assange, pleaded guilty this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) to illegally disseminate U.S. national security material. It is one of 18 charges against him. The information is from The Guardian.

The journalist was present in a court in Saipan, in the Northern Mariana Islands. The location was chosen because he refused to travel to the USA and because of the archipelago’s proximity to Australia, Assange’s home country.

By pleading guilty, Assange is expected to be sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison, the same period he has already served in the UK, allowing him to walk out of court a free man.

The decision to reach an agreement came after pressure from Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and the opening of North American President Joe Biden (Democrat) for a quick resolution of the case.

Senior US Justice Department officials accepted the deal, acknowledging that Assange had already served more time than most people accused of similar crimes.

Understand the case

Julian Assange, 52, founded the WikiLeaks website in 2006. From 2010, the Australian began publishing confidential information about the USA. The North American government estimates that there were 700,000 documents.

The material, published on WikiLeaks and other outlets, such as the Guardian and the New York Times, contained data on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and other diplomatic and military operations information. They also reported information about the air attack on Baghdad (Iraq) in July 2007. Part of the documents were about alleged abuses committed by the US Armed Forces.

Julian Assange was arrested in London in 2019, at the high-security Belmarsh prison, after spending 7 years sheltered in the Ecuadorian embassy. He was trying to avoid arrest and extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of two rape cases. The investigations were later closed.

The leaks exposed human rights abuses and spying on leaders of other countries.

O Power360 separated the main events regarding the case of the WikiLeaks founder.

Here is the chronology: