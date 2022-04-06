“Dear friends, I have just returned from London where I saw Stella and Julian somehow transcend the nightmarish conditions of London’s high-security Belmarsh prison to celebrate their love for each other and our love for them.” This is what John Shipton, father of the Wikileaks journalist Julian Assange, comments on the web to Australia.

“Time is running out for Julian, his physical condition is shocking – says Shipton – Years of psychological torture and arbitrary detention take their bitter toll. He has been denied his final appeal and is now awaiting an extradition order in the United States, which is expected to be issued on April 20 “.

“If Julian – the man observes – had been subjected to a fraction of such treatment in an Iranian, Syrian, Chinese or Russian prison, our own government would publicly condemn such regimes as barbaric, immoral and corrupt. Instead, our government remains. in complicit silence on the miserable persecution of an Australian citizen. Even our media remain silent. ” (continues)

So Shipton announces the release of the documentary “Ithaka”, shot by his brother Gabriel for ABC: a film “about the fight for my son’s fundamental rights. It is through this intimate portrait of us, as members of his family, that we can give you. An idea of ​​who Julian is. It wasn’t easy being followed by a film crew right now, but I’m doing everything I can to get him out. “

The film, according to the father of the Wikileaks founder, is an opportunity “to spark a broader discussion of what is at stake in Julian’s case.” It’s not just about my son. This is the precedent that this persecution against him sets. What does it mean for the condition of our press and our democracy that Julian faces a 175-year sentence for making public state secrets that we all have a right to know about? “

This documentary offers “the chance to rekindle attention on Julian and talk about it. Together we oppose the abuse of power in all its forms”. “Ithaka”, which premiered in Sydney, will be launched in cinemas across Australia on 21 April. Assange’s father’s appeal encourages audiences to see the film, talk about it, and possibly host a screening with a panel discussion for those who are more organized. “We urgently need to protect the freedom of the press – he concludes – and ensure that no one will have to endure what my son is going through”. (by Rossella Guadagnini)