No to the discussion on honorary citizenship for Julian Assange by the Municipality of Milan, at least for now. The city council, in fact, decided not to vote on the agenda to further discuss the awarding of the honor to the founder and publisher of Wikileaks.

The majority is divided on the issue, while the two councilors who put forward the proposal, Carlo Monguzzi (of the Greens) and Enrico Fedrighini (Sinistra x Milano), intend to do battle.