A U.S. judge on Wednesday granted freedom to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a plea agreement that ended years of legal drama over the disclosure of military secrets. “With this ruling, it appears that you will be able to walk out of this courtroom a free man,” said Judge Ramona V. Manglona in Saipan, in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory in the Pacific.

However, the 52-year-old Australian will be banned from returning to the United States without permission, the Justice Department said in a statement. Assange, who is being prosecuted by US authorities for disclosing hundreds of thousands of confidential documents, pleaded guilty in court to one count of “conspiring to obtain and disclose information relating to national defence”. “Working as a journalist, I encouraged my source to provide material that was said to be classified,” the WikiLeaks founder, dressed in a black suit and ochre tie, said in court.

The court sentenced him this Wednesday to five years and two months in prison, equivalent to the time he spent detained in the United Kingdom while fighting extradition to the United States, for which he will not have to spend any more time in prison.

Looking tired but relaxed, Assange laughed briefly with Kevin Rudd, Australia’s ambassador to the United States, during a break in the hearing. «Today is a historic day. “It puts an end to fourteen years of legal battles,” Assange’s lawyer, Jen Robinson, declared on Wednesday.

The courtroom in Saipan was packed with journalists and citizens of the island, most dressed in colorful Hawaiian-style shirts. After the hearing, Assange left the court without making any statements to the press. He immediately boarded a private plane that, according to WikiLeaks, would take him to Canberra, the capital of Australia.

“Not a day”



The territory of the Northern Mariana Islands was chosen for the hearing because of Assange’s refusal to go to the continental United States and because of its proximity to his native country.

Former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, one of Assange’s lawyers, celebrated that “he can finally be a free man after almost fourteen years of struggle, deprived of liberty in the most adverse conditions.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also welcomed his release and “the significant progress made towards a definitive resolution of this case,” which “raised a number of human rights concerns,” according to spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell.

“He should not have been deprived of liberty for even a day for having published information of public interest,” said Rebecca Vincent, campaign director of Reporters Without Borders.

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, celebrated “a democratic victory and the fight for press freedom.” “The world is a little better and less unfair today,” he added.

The Nicaraguan government also welcomed his release in a statement, in which it said that Assange’s publications “allowed the world to learn more about the lies that (…) exposed, in all its unfortunate and brutal intensity, the imperialist barbarity in so many parts of the world”.

Stella Assange, the Australian’s wife, launched a call to raise financing to pay for the $520,000 that her husband has to return to the Australian government after chartering the flight between London and Australia.

700,000 documents



Since 2019, when he was detained in a high-security prison in London, Assange has been fighting to avoid being handed over to American justice, which is pursuing him for publishing more than 700,000 confidential documents on military and diplomatic activities, particularly in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Australian, charged with 18 counts, faced up to 175 years in prison under the Espionage Act. The British government approved his extradition in June 2022. However, in May two judges granted him the right to appeal.

The founder of WikiLeaks was arrested by British police in April 2019 after spending seven years locked up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, from where he sought to avoid extradition to Sweden in a rape investigation, which was dismissed that same year.

In recent years, calls had increased for US President Joe Biden to drop the charges against him. Australia submitted a formal request in February, which the Democratic president said he was considering.

“That the prime minister (Australian, Anthony Albanese) sometimes publicly said ‘enough is enough’, and that Parliament backed him, was significant and absolutely contemplated by the United States,” Emma Shortis, a researcher in international affairs and of security from the think tank The Australia Institute.