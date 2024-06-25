Jullian Assange arrived on the territory of the United States, on the island of Saipan on the Northern Mariana Islands, to formalize the plea agreement “that should never have happened” with the US Department of Justice. Thus, on Twitter, the announcement from the Wikileaks profile about the arrival of the founder on US territory to sign the agreement in which he pleads guilty of violating the US law on espionage. He will then be allowed to return to his native Australia.

NOW: Julian Assange has arrived on US territory at Saipan Island to formalize the plea deal that should never have had to happen. #AssangeJet pic.twitter.com/Q0Lqaaeye8 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 25, 2024

Assange is therefore free but he needs over half a million dollars to pay for the private flight home. The founder of Wikileaks, who left London prison this morning, left the United Kingdom on board a private jet. The operation costs 520 thousand dollars, as his wife Stella Assange explains, and the money must be returned to the Australian government. For this reason, an online fundraiser has been started. “Julian’s journey to freedom comes at a huge cost: Julian will have to repay $520,000 to the Australian government for charter flight VJ199. He was not allowed to fly on commercial airlines or on routes to Saipan and then Australia. Every contribution , big or small, is greatly appreciated,” the message reads.