Hundreds of people gathered in front of the British Home Office to protest the feared extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange in the United States, denouncing it as politically motivated and a serious threat to press freedom. The case is in the hands of British Interior Minister Priti Patel, who has yet to sign the order issued by Judge Paul Goldspring of Westminster Magistrates Court.

Assange’s legal team, Stella Assange reported, filed a plea to Patel to block extradition to the United States, where Assange is wanted on suspicion of leaking sensitive national defense information following publication by WikiLeaks of hundreds of thousands of military documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. “This case illustrates the fragility of media freedom,” Kristinn Hrafnsson, chief editor of WikiLeaks, told Xinhua, assuring that her team will continue to fight even if Patel signs the extradition through other legal avenues and not ruling out bringing the case to the fore. to the European Court of Human Rights.