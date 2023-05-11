The demonstrations of solidarity abroad and in Italy towards the founder of WikiLeaks are multiplying. ‘The honorary citizenship for Julian Assange in your municipality’ is “a gesture of humanity, an act in defense of democracy and free information”. Thus the NoBavaglio Network, supporter of a new campaign that starts with the appeal sent to the mayor Roberto Gualtieri and to the presidents of the Municipalities of Rome, extending it also to the other municipalities of the province and Lazio.

Article 21, Free Assange Italy, Italians for Assange, My voice for Assange, Rete NoBavaglio, Provincial Anpi Rome, Arci Rome, Acli Rome Lazio, Odg del Lazio, Legambiente Rome Lazio, Fnsi, Stampa Romana, Cgil are part of the promoting committee Rome and Lazio, Amnesty Italy, Uisp, Usigrai.

The campaign was presented this morning at the Casa della Memoria in via di San Francesco di Sales; Speakers -among others- were Vincenzo Vita and Marianella Diaz of FreeAssange Italia, Marino Bisso and Marco Veruggio of Rete NoBavaglio, Guido d’Ubaldo of Odg Lazio, Daniela Macheda of Fnsi, Fabrizio De Sanctis of Anpi Rome, Roberto Pagano of Forum III sector, as well as activists, environmentalists and trade union representatives. A message was sent by Beppe Giulietti, former president of the FNSI.

“This is a symbolic gesture – the organizers explain – to show support for the Australian journalist detained since 2019 in the British maximum security prison of Belmarsh in London without trial, awaiting extradition to the United States, where he risks over 150 years in prison” .

For associations and realities sensitive to the crucial issue of the free press, it is possible to join by writing to the email address [email protected]