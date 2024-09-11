Last night, Australian media reported updates on Julian Assange and the campaign currently underway in Australia and around the world to secure his pardon, along with images of his new life as a free man in his homeland. The news highlighted the need for a pardon to break the dangerous precedent set by the WikiLeaks co-founder’s conviction and allow him to move forward. “To regain his freedom, Julian had to accept becoming a ‘convicted criminal’. This comes with all sorts of restrictions on how he can earn a living and support his family,” Gabriel Shipton, the Australian journalist’s brother, said. “Thanks to the efforts of supporters to sign and share our open letter calling for a presidential pardon for Julian, more than 15,000 people have added their names.”

In an effort to further garner support for this call, before President Biden leaves the White House, Gabriel will travel to Washington, “later this month, to meet with U.S. lawmakers and activists.” His visit will coincide with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s trip to the United States.

“The prime minister has a great relationship with President Biden and will have the opportunity to raise this issue,” says Gabriel Shipton. This is an important moment for those “in Australia, the United States and around the world who are calling for a pardon to ensure justice for the founder of WikiLeaks and to highlight the importance of press freedom.”