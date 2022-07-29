“The suffering that Julian Assange is suffering from his unjust detention is caused by the United States and Great Britain who want to silence and punish a journalist who had the courage and professional ethics to publish information on the crimes committed by the United States in Iraq. and in Afghanistan “. Thus the Argentine pacifist Adolfo Maria Pérez Esquivel (born in Buenos Aires, November 26, 1931) and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1980, renews his “Urgent Appeal” for the release of the founder of Wikileaks.

Esquivel, architect and sculptor, was born in Buenos Aires on November 26, 1931. He received the prestigious recognition for complaints against the abuses of the Argentine military dictatorship in the seventies of the last century. And now, at the age of 90, he says: “The inhuman treatment, physical and psychological, to which he is subjected and the many years of persecution – continues Esquivel o – have caused him a physical and psychological deterioration. The announcement of his extradition to the United States, where he risks a sentence of 175 years in prison, it is equivalent to a death sentence. “.

The consequences of this “repressive policy, which violates the right to freedom of the press, are aimed at controlling the media. Journalists who try to report on human rights violations committed by the United States and others are to be silenced with terror. powers that are part of the UN Security Council “. (continues)

‘The United Nations, an extinguished beacon that must light up again’

We are not talking about all this. “The impunity of crimes committed against peoples is covered up by threatening those who denounce them. It is regrettable that the United Nations Commission for Human Rights, chaired by Michelle Bachelet, does not have the strength and the legal instruments to defend the freedom of the press. , prevent Assange’s extradition and ask for his release “.

The United Nations must “be transformed and democratized. Currently this body does not have the possibility to act and defend the Peace and life of peoples and people. It is an unlit beacon that needs the strength and will of the peoples to be turned on again and return to illuminate humanity “.

“I still strongly appeal to the associations of journalists, to the world of culture, to jurists, to human rights organizations, do not remain indifferent, Raise your voice and ask for the release of Lulian Assange”