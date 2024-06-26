Private jet with Julian Assange on board takes off for Canberra

A private jet with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on board took off for the Australian capital, Canberra. The takeoff was shown by the TV channel ABC.

The plane took off at 6:05 Moscow time. It is expected to arrive in Canberra at 12:30.

The case against Assange was initiated after he published documents on the US Army’s war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan on the WikiLeaks website.

Since 2012, the Wikileaks founder, fearing extradition to the United States, took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK. In 2019, he was deprived of political asylum, and since then he has been in Belmarsh prison in London.

On June 24, Julian Assange was released from Belmarsh prison in London and flew out of the UK. The decision to release the journalist was made after reaching a preliminary deal with the prosecution. On June 25, he pleaded guilty to espionage in a Northern Mariana Islands court and the case was dismissed. One of the terms of the deal was a ban on visiting the United States without permission.