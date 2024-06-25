Flightradar: Julian Assange flew from Bangkok to Saipan in the Pacific Ocean

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, released on bail from a British prison on June 24, has finally flown from Bangkok, Thailand, to the Pacific island of Saipan for final court hearings leading to his eventual release. About this “Lente.ru” became known from data from the Flightradar aircraft monitoring service.

The plane with Assange on board took off at 17:21 Moscow time and is scheduled to land at Saipan International Airport at 23:00 Moscow time. The hearing at which the agreement is to be signed with US representatives will take place on Wednesday, June 26, at 9:00 local time (2:00 Moscow time).

The case against Assange was initiated after he published documents on the US Army’s war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan on the WikiLeaks website. In 2010, Assange was also accused of rape in Sweden. Since 2012, he has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK to avoid extradition. In 2019, he was deprived of political asylum, after which Assange was arrested. The journalist spent 1,901 days in prison.