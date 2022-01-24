The decision postpones the possible delivery of the founder of WikiLeaks overseas for at least a few months

The High Court of London today granted Julian Assange the possibility of a further appeal before the Supreme Court of the Kingdom against the green light for his extradition to the USA, established on appeal in December with a reversal of the first degree sentence.

The decision postpones for at least a few months the possible delivery of the founder of WikiLeaks overseas, where he has been pursued for years for the publication of secret American documents also containing evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq; and where he risks a sentence of up to 175 years in prison on the basis – among other things – of a disputed accusation of espionage.